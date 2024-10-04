i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $712.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,129.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $3,461,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

