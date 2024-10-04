Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $536.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $536.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.85.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $467.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.01. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $495.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

