Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

NYSE:EB opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,744,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 575,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,763 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

