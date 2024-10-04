Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Liquidia by 491.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,369 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

