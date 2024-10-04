Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.97.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.69. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

