NewEdge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDC opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $876.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1,293.42 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,699.34%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

