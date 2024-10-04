NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after acquiring an additional 764,187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 232,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.55.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

