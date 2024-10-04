NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 79,700 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,289,000 after buying an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after buying an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $72,808,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $51,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Insider Activity at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.