Creative Planning Purchases 1,080 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,618,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,204,000 after acquiring an additional 111,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $270.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.70.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

