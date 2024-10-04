Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

