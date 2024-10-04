Creative Planning Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

