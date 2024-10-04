Creative Planning Acquires 6,757 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,644,000 after buying an additional 1,286,162 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,516,000 after buying an additional 802,714 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

