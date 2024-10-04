Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75,000.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

EWU opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

