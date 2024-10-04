JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,461,000 after buying an additional 1,368,356 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 16.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $114,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

JD.com Trading Down 0.4 %

JD.com stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.