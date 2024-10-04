Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $876.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.13.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

