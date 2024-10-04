Creative Planning Buys 1,625 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.0 %

EMN stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

