Creative Planning Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

