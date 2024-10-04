EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 966,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,058 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EH. UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHang Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $929.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in EHang by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EHang by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EHang by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

