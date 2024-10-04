Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AA4 opened at GBX 52.06 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.21 million and a P/E ratio of 306.26. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.71).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

