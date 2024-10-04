Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AA4 opened at GBX 52.06 ($0.70) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.21 million and a P/E ratio of 306.26. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 53 ($0.71).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.