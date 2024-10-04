Tesco PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4.25 (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tesco Trading Down 1.1 %

LON TSCO opened at GBX 360 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 348.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 318.78. The company has a market capitalization of £24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,456.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 268.70 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 373.90 ($5.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

