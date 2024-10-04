Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $582.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $577.00 to $582.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.62.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $420.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.