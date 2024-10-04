WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 299,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 293,648 shares.The stock last traded at $44.61 and had previously closed at $44.14.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,917,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.