UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,306,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 959% from the previous session’s volume of 1,351,374 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $6.23.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.92.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

