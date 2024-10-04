ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 845,276 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 670,629 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $24.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZK. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $20,388,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

