Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,130 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $61,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 11.01. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

