MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 16,509 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.34.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

