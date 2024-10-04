First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIBK. Stephens increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.3 %

FIBK stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.