Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 173,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 93,849 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $60.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $137,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,205.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,204 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $137,331.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,364 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.