Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.90. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 581,485 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $971.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $870,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.