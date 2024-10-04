Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,136 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HUBS opened at $517.72 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -195.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

