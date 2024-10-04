Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Buys A$60,725.11 in Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davey bought 714,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,725.11 ($41,879.38).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Matthew Davey purchased 2,336,802 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$219,659.39 ($151,489.23).

On Friday, September 20th, Matthew Davey bought 500,000 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($31,034.48).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Matthew Davey sold 28,000,000 shares of Betmakers Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$2,492,000.00 ($1,718,620.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.

