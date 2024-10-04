Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.89, but opened at $34.13. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 798,203 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,751,178.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $67,751,178.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $597,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,720. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teca Partners LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $8,452,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after buying an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

