Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $1,573,539.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,801.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.