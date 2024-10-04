FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.65, but opened at $128.77. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $130.18, with a volume of 6,661 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

