ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Major Shareholder Sells $526,263.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,159.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

