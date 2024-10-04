SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Sells C$478,090.05 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$478,090.05.

SSR Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$20.03.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

