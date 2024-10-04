SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Director Sells C$478,090.05 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$478,090.05.
SSR Mining Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SSRM stock opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.10 and a 52 week high of C$20.03.
About SSR Mining
