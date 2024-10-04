Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL) Insider James Kruger Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Powerhouse Ventures Limited (ASX:PVL – Get Free Report) insider James Kruger bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,482.76).

Powerhouse Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 28.98.

Powerhouse Ventures Company Profile

Powerhouse Ventures Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, incubation in growth capital companies. The firm prefers to invest in industrials, health care, information technology, utilities, electrification, decarbonisation, next generation computing, space technologies and healthcare technologies.

