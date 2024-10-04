MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Peter Henley Buys 11,900 Shares of Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,873.00 ($13,705.52).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. MotorCycle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.
MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.
