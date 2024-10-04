Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director William Richard White Sells 201 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director William Richard White sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $10,313.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, William Richard White sold 201 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $8,731.44.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.59. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRON

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.