Marco Terruzzin Sells 22,222 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $21,110.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,593,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.22.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

