Qtum Price Reaches $2.33 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $245.33 million and approximately $26.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00003792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.67 or 0.03873277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,342,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

