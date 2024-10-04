Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.02 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $145.26 million and $5.02 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,265,987,135 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

