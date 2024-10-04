MOG Coin (MOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.34 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. MOG Coin has a total market cap of $560.87 million and $16.34 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOG Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250733 BTC.

About MOG Coin

MOG Coin’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 390,567,526,433,217 tokens. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 390,567,526,433,216.7. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.0000014 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $15,573,101.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

