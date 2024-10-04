Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $139.20 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $139.20 million and approximately $8,799.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.81 or 0.00006210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,351.72 or 0.99901265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.80731285 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $15,760.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

