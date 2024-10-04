Creditcoin Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $151.74 million and $5.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 377,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

