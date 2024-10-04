Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $259.67 million and $13.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00013890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,351.72 or 0.99901265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02585404 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $11,562,630.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

