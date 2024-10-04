Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.19% from the company’s previous close.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ETON opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a P/E ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,369,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.