J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($71,254.68). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($71,254.68). 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
See Also
