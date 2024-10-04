J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £902.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,270.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 734.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($71,254.68). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($71,254.68). 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

