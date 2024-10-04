HSBC Reiterates Hold Rating for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

NYSE GEV opened at $254.64 on Friday. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $258.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $228,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

