Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.86 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,809,327.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,909,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,191,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. Corporate insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

